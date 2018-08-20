Coronation Street reveals first look at Nick Tilsley’s return

Ben Price is back on the set of the ITV soap

Coronation Street has confirmed that Ben Price is back filming on the set of the ITV soap, with new filming pictures showing the character of Nick Tilsley sitting on the sofa at the Platts’ house at Number Eight. Nick hasn’t been seen on screen since he exited in June 2017 for a new life away from Weatherfield, but will make his comeback in October.

“Everyone’s really excited to have Ben back. He was definitely missed during his break, but he’s back now and it’s like he’s never been away,” a source told the Sun recently.

Here's what we've been filming this week! 🎥 Can you guess what is going on?🤔#Corrie #SaturdaySneakPeek pic.twitter.com/hCMX09J52B — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) August 18, 2018

The new image of Price back in character comes following a Twitter post from co-star Colson Smith that saw the actor – along with the likes of Jack P Shepherd an Alan Halsall – celebrating his 20th birthday.

Best company & best food.

It’s fun turning 20. ♥️🎂 pic.twitter.com/xXPdGwwX1z — Colson J Smith (@colsonsmith) August 13, 2018

Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped about what it is that brings Nick back to the Street. But fans will no doubt be hoping for new relationship angst now that former partner Carla Connor is back in the orbit of Nick’s one-time love rival Peter Barlow. All will be revealed later this year…

