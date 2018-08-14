Emmerdale: Lachlan kills Priya? “He’s losing control” teases Thomas Atkinson

Emmerdale’s Rebecca White met a grisly, if still ambiguous, fate when her serial killer nephew Lachlan strangled her after she tried to escape the shack he’d imprisoned her in once she discovered his crimes. The clock is now ticking for the teenage terror as he learns the absent Bex left a message scrawled into the wall of the cabin saying ‘Lachlan is a killer’ – will he be forced to kill again next week to cover his tracks?

“Lachlan notices the message in the shack and is worried someone will see it,” reveals Thomas Atkinson, who plays the malevolent murderer. “Now he has to think how he can get rid of it without arousing suspicion.”

Desperate to secure his future with girlfriend Belle Dingle, Lucky and his lady prepare to move in together in next week’s episodes to their own little love nest while Priya Kotecha mentions she’s hired a dog patrol to survey the clamping site – close to the location of the creepy cabin…

“Priya has become suspicious of Lachlan,” continues Atkinson. “Not that he’s killed people, just that he’s acting a bit odd and has sone something. He gets to the shack to try and erase the message as the patrol starts and Priya catches him and questions why he’s there. Lachlan claims he’s out for a run, but she doesn’t believe him…”

This puts Priya in the firing line, as anyone who gets a whiff of foul play usually ends up dead, or at least disappearing in mysterious circumstances. To continue covering up his crimes, will Lachlan have to resort to take another life?

“He’s already killed four people,” observes Atkinson. “Anyone who may jeopardise his future with Belle is potentially in danger. I don’t know if he’d kill Priya though. But maybe. He’d do anything for Belle, and after Rebecca he’s losing control and is clutching at straws.”

Something big clearly goes down between Lachlan and Priya at the shack, but while the exact details of their showdown remain a secret the wicked White definitely contemplates killing her as he hides in the shack while the patrol is going on – and after their showdown he returns to the cabin and douses it in petrol before setting it alight… perhaps with Priya – and Rebecca – trapped inside?

“Things are accelerating for Lachlan and the clock is definitely ticking,” teases the actor. “Throughout the storyline he’s had a loose sense of control over things, but now everything is unravelling. All his crimes are motivated, whatever he does is for Belle, so the worst thing to happen would be for her to find out what he’s been up to.

“Losing Belle would be losing the reason behind what he’s done, he loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. But perhaps that’s just so he has a distraction from killing people!”

Inevitably thoughts are turning to an epic comeuppance for the character, especially with autumn drawing close, traditionally a blockbuster time for the show, but Atkinson gives nothing away about an eventual end to the plot as the bodies rack up. “Am I ready for him to be caught? No, I’m happy here and happy to keep going!” That doesn’t sound good for Priya…

