Emma Willis says her “jaw hit the floor” when she heard who was entering the Celebrity Big Brother house

CBB is back with a new theme: Eye of the Storm

The Eye of the Storm is about to hit the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Channel 5 show has returned with special theme – as all of the contestants in this year’s series will have been caught up in their own media storm.

But who will they be? Host Emma Willis can’t tell us just yet, but it sounds like there are some big names on the way.

“When I heard a few of the names of the celebs coming on this year my jaw hit the floor!” she said.

“I think the theme is interesting because it is the eye of the storm so from what I believe we will see people who themselves have been in the eye of the storm be that either on the receiving or giving end. What will be really interesting is seeing the other side of the stories that we’ve not heard before.”

Willis also dropped a cryptic clue about a brand-new twist.

“Well, and this is very exciting, there’s a house within a house,” she teased. “That’s all I can say.”

According to Channel 5, CBB is set to go with “a whole new series of tasks, twists and surprises to bond, divide and entertain the celebrity housemates and viewers alike.”

One thing hasn’t changed: Rylan Clark-Neal is back to present Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, alongside a variety of celebrity panelists. And he’s got mixed feelings about this year’s line-up.

“What I have heard… is amazing,” he said. “I’m really excited for this one. There’s a few rumours that I’m praying are true and a few I’m praying are false!”

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 launches on Thursday 16th August at 9pm on Channel 5