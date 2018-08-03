Watch the trailer for Amazon’s intriguing new comedy Forever

SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead the series, which has been developed by Master of None co-creator Alan Yang

Amazon has released a promising first trailer for Forever, a new comedy led by Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

According to a release from the streaming service, the series is an “insightful and poignant comedy about love, commitment and marriage,” with Rudolph and Armisen starring as a married couple whose pleasant but stagnant existence is upended after they take a spontaneous trip out of town.

The trailer doesn’t give much away about the plot, but it does feature a tour through the benchmark moments of the central couple’s relationship, soundtracked by 1960s pop song Forever, by The Little Dippers. Check it out below.

The series is also set to star Catherine Keener (Into the Wild, Get Out), Noah Robbins (Miss Sloane) and Kym Whiteley (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

It has been created by Master of None show-runner Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, whose writing credits include Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.

Check out a synopsis for the series below, via Amazon.

Married couple, June (Maya Rudolph) and Oscar (Fred Armisen), live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, California. For 12 years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant holidays at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.

Forever season 1 will be released on Amazon Prime Videon on Friday 14th September 2018