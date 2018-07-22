Accessibility Links

Home
News
A new Fantastic Beasts trailer has landed – and it’s amazing

A new Fantastic Beasts trailer has landed – and it’s amazing

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has unveiled a brand new trailer - and Newt is going into battle with Grindelwald

(Warner Bros, JG)

The first full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has landed – and it was definitely worth the wait.

Advertisement

Revealed at Comic-Con, the three-minute trailer gives a first proper look at Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald as he comes face to face with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

Click below to watch:

Depp also delighted fans attending at San Diego by making a surprise appearance on stage in character:

Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts
Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts (ITV)

Although a teaser dropped earlier this year, this new trailer gives us an extended look at both Grindelwald and Jude Law as a young Dumbledore – as well as bringing to life more of the fantastic creatures in J K Rowling’s book.

The plot of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sees Grindelwald escaping from prison and building an army threatening to divide the pure-blood Wizards and Witches from muggles and mud bloods.

According to young Dumbledore, Newt’s teacher, his protégé must overcome his fears to save life as they know it.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on Friday 16th November

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindewald

(Warner Bros, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander (BBC, Warner Bros, HF)

From Doctor Who to Aquaman – the San Diego Comic-Con panels not to miss

A group of costumed fans attend Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 (Getty, HF)

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2018? Full guide to panels, celebrity guests and more

Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts, YouTube, SL

Dumbledore and Grindelwald don’t share any scenes in Fantastic Beasts 2 reveals Jude Law

JK Rowling

JK Rowling reveals release date of new Cormoran Strike novel Lethal White

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more