A new Fantastic Beasts trailer has landed – and it’s amazing
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has unveiled a brand new trailer - and Newt is going into battle with Grindelwald
The first full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has landed – and it was definitely worth the wait.
Revealed at Comic-Con, the three-minute trailer gives a first proper look at Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald as he comes face to face with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).
Depp also delighted fans attending at San Diego by making a surprise appearance on stage in character:
Although a teaser dropped earlier this year, this new trailer gives us an extended look at both Grindelwald and Jude Law as a young Dumbledore – as well as bringing to life more of the fantastic creatures in J K Rowling’s book.
The plot of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sees Grindelwald escaping from prison and building an army threatening to divide the pure-blood Wizards and Witches from muggles and mud bloods.
According to young Dumbledore, Newt’s teacher, his protégé must overcome his fears to save life as they know it.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on Friday 16th November