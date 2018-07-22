A new Fantastic Beasts trailer has landed – and it’s amazing

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has unveiled a brand new trailer - and Newt is going into battle with Grindelwald

The first full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has landed – and it was definitely worth the wait.

Revealed at Comic-Con, the three-minute trailer gives a first proper look at Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald as he comes face to face with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

Depp also delighted fans attending at San Diego by making a surprise appearance on stage in character:

Although a teaser dropped earlier this year, this new trailer gives us an extended look at both Grindelwald and Jude Law as a young Dumbledore – as well as bringing to life more of the fantastic creatures in J K Rowling’s book.

The plot of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sees Grindelwald escaping from prison and building an army threatening to divide the pure-blood Wizards and Witches from muggles and mud bloods.

According to young Dumbledore, Newt’s teacher, his protégé must overcome his fears to save life as they know it.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on Friday 16th November