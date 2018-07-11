Three Girls viewers praise “challenging, riveting and comprehensively devastating” series

The BBC drama telling the story of the Rochdale child sex ring won unanimous praise on Twitter

Three Girls was not the sort of drama you dip into with a bowl of popcorn. The three-part series, which aired Tuesday-Thursday this week, was a sobering watch as it told the real-life story of the Rochdale sex ring and the investigation that led to the conviction of nine mostly Pakistani men for their abuse of British girls.

The drama came to an emotional end last night, and Twitter was bowled over by its powerful message:

#threegirlsbbc is challenging, riveting and comprehensively devastating. Exactly what the BBC should be producing. — Andrew King (@andrewkingeu) May 18, 2017

Bleakest drama Ive ever seen. hard going but felt necessary 2 watch. Outstanding writing/cast, heartbreaking story. stunning #threegirlsbbc — Andrew (@geordielump) May 18, 2017

#ThreeGirlsBBC made for harrowing viewing. Made all the more disturbing by its reality. SO angry at police failings and apathetic attitude 😡 — Rusty Writes (@covetbykl) May 19, 2017

Viewers were unanimous in their praise for sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham who the credits revealed was made redundant not long after the convictions.

Sara Rowbotham deserves the highest honours going for never giving up on those girls. Definition of a modern day saint #threegirlsbbc — Lucy Redfern (@MissLocket96) May 18, 2017

Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver are heroes of our time. Standing up for what is right is so much harder than standing by #threegirlsbbc — Eleanor Houlston (@EllieHoul) May 18, 2017

#threegirlsbbc sara Rowbotham the only person who actually did something gets excluded and then made redundant?!? Really? Disgusting! — Kay Eva (@IamTheKay) May 18, 2017

There was plenty of praise for the drama’s cast, both the established actors and the talented newcomers…

#threegirlsbbc the girls acting was fantastic thank you for dramatising the issues and bring it more to our attention well done BBC — C Battista (@cblittlelegs) May 19, 2017

#threegirlsbbc young actors in this drama are brilliant holding their own against the likes of Maxine Peake Lesley Sharp and Lisa Riley — Angie Bostock (@AngelaBostock1) May 18, 2017

God god god #threegirlsbbc is SO POWERFUL. Maxine Peake is a goddess — Pandora Sykes (@PINsykes) May 18, 2017

But above all, the internet was unanimous in its respect for the girls’ bravery.

Well done to the brave ladies who stood up against everyone and told their truth utmost respect and love for you all #threegirls ❤️🙏🏻 — cheryl corless (@cherylcorless41) May 18, 2017

#threegirlsbbc what a brilliant piece of television, the bravery of the girls who went through that shone through the performances — Alice Nutter (@alicenut1) May 18, 2017

#ThreeGirls if the victims are reading these tweets I hope you know how amazing, brave and inspirational we think you are ❤ — lizzielou (@lizzieprice1983) May 17, 2017

