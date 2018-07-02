Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale Monday-night schedule REVEALED

The BBC and ITV have confirmed their schedules for tonight, with EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale all now set to be shown. Uncertainty as to which broadcaster would be showing World Cup football meant that some soaps were in danger of being shunted from their usual timeslots. But Monday’s schedule now looks set to play out as follows:

Advertisement

7.00pm Emmerdale (ITV – 60-minute episode)

Cain tells a shocked Debbie that Ross wants him to hand over half the garage or he’ll go to the police. A tipsy David and Maya get close and are about to kiss when they are interrupted by Dr Kavanagh. Daz, meanwhile, worries about getting hold of the ransom money.

8.00pm Coronation Street (ITV- 60-minute episode)

Jack Webster is rushed to hospital, where doctors confirm that he has sepsis and that the next 24 hours are crucial. Tracy says that she wants an engagement ring and suggests Steve dig out the one she had last time around. Plus Simon falls for Tyler’s sick trick.

9.10pm EastEnders (BBC1 – 30 minute episode)

Advertisement

Jean finds some cash that Hayley has stashed away and immediately jumps to the wrong conclusion. Elsewhere, Keegan throws Carmel’s support back in her face. And Rainie tells Max that they need to be a more convincing couple if they want to convince people that their marriage isn’t a sham.