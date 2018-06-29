How can I buy tickets for Wimbledon 2018?

Everything you need to know about buying tickets for this year's Championship

Summer’s here, and with it comes tennis season. Many viewers will experience Wimbledon with a bowl of strawberries and cream in front of the TV set, but for spectators hoping to grab a coveted seat at one of the live matches, here’s everything you need to know about buying a ticket for Wimbledon 2018.

Advertisement

Can I still buy Wimbledon tickets?

There are a number of ways you can get your hands on a Wimbledon ticket. Aside from purchasing long-term debenture tickets, which are a little out of the normal person’s price range, costing on average between £13,700 to £50,000, there are a few options available. You can enter a ballot, turn up on the day and queue, or attempt to purchase the day before.

However, remember that Wimbledon tickets are notoriously sought-after, so there are no guarantees.

For full information on how to buy Wimbledon tickets click here

How do I enter the Wimbledon ballot?

The ballot for Wimbledon 2018 is closed, but it’s worth bearing in mind ahead of next year’s tournament. Traditionally oversubscribed, the ballot, which was first introduced in 1924, usually opens in September and closes in December. From February onwards you’ll be notified about whether you’ve been successful.

There’s also an Overseas Ballot for non-UK applicants. Click here for more details about the ballot.

How does the queue work?

Unlike many major sporting events, you can still buy tickets for Wimbledon on the day, expect for the last four days on Centre Court. There are limited tickets for Centre Court, No1 Court and No2 Court, so definitely worth the wait.

When you arrive you’ll be given a Queue Card, showing the time you arrived and your position in the queue. If you get lucky, you’ll need it for entry to the Grounds, so don’t lose it!

What time do I need to turn up to queue at Wimbledon?

Hopefuls often camp and queue overnight! They are then woken up by stewards at around 6am, in order to make room for others who are turning up, before those near the front of the queue will be handed out tickets for the Show Courts at 7:30am.

If you’re queueing for Ground Passes, it’s advised that you turn up at least a few hours before the Grounds open at 10:30am.

Advertisement

Wimbledon 2018 kicks off on Monday 2nd July, and runs for a full fortnight until Sunday 15th July. In the UK, live TV coverage is shown on the BBC