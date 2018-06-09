When is BBC4’s new drama series Hidden on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC4's dark detective drama Hidden

New BBC4 drama Hidden follows detectives in a Welsh precinct as they try to uncover a young woman’s killer.

Recognising the body as a missing person from 2011, Detective Inspector Cadi John struggles to deal with the disturbing case alongside problems of her own. Here’s everything you need to know about the new eight-part series.

What time is Hidden airing on TV?

Hidden initially aired in Wales on Wednesday 6th June on BBC1 Wales. For the rest of the UK, the show is available from Saturday 9th June on BBC4.

The psychological thriller airs on BBC4 on Saturdays at 9pm. The show will also be available on iPlayer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – watch the chilling preview clip below.

What is the new drama about?

Detective Inspector Cadi John (Sian Reese-Williams) suddenly returns to Wales following news that her father has fallen ill. While caring for him, she takes on a new case, after a girl is found dead in a river in Snowdonia.

It emerges that the girl is a missing person from 2011. Injuries on her body reveal that she has been held captive since her disappearance as a young child, forcing Cadi John and DS Owen Vaughan (Sion Alun Davies) to look deep into the community’s past.

Where is Hidden filmed?

The new drama series is set and filmed in Snowdonia, where the stunning forests provide the setting for the brutal murder. The landscape offers an eery background for the thriller: find out more here.

Hidden airs on BB4 on Saturday 9th June at 9pm