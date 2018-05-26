Coronation Street: captive Phelan goads Gary into attacking him – watch the full scene

Pat Phelan is being held captive in next week’s Coronation Street, but might the Corrie killer turn the tables on his kidnapper Gary Windass? In a dramatic week of episodes, Gary will be seen dragging Phelan back to the street for one final showdown, but is he really a match for the conniving Pat?

As can be seen in this new clip from Wednesday’s episode, a bound Phelan may be on the back foot, but he’s still finding time to goad Gary with some nasty jibes about Anna. Despite Sarah’s pleas for him to keep his cool, Gary ends up hitting Phelan with a plank of wood – an attack very reminiscent of their famous clash from 2014.

But actor Connor McIntyre says we shouldn’t be counting Phelan out just yet: “Gary really should have just told the police where Phelan was hiding, but fate has dictated this whole thing to be resolved where it started – on the cobbles, full circle. Gary has trapped Phelan, as he has done to other people, and that won’t go down well. Gary is pushing all the wrong buttons!”

Speaking about his chance to be a part of Phelan’s last stand, actor Mikey North – who plays Gary – added: “Gary, Phelan and planks of wood always seem to end up together. It’s nice that it’s come full circle and to be there at the end.”

