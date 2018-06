England’s World Cup 2018 squad in pictures: who’s in Gareth Southgate’s team for Russia?

Meet the 23 men lining out for England at the FIFA World Cup 2018

Who will line out for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia? Let’s meet manager Gareth Southgate’s chosen 23…

Meet all the players

Who are England’s World Cup 2018 defenders?

Ashley Young

Position: Defender

DoB: 09 July 1985

Current Club: Manchester United

England Debut: 16 November 2007

Gary Cahill

Position: Defender

DoB: 19 December 1985

Current Club: Chelsea

England Debut: 03 September 2010

John Stones

Position: Defender

DoB: 28 May 1994

Current Club: Manchester City

England Debut: 30 May 2014

Kieran Trippier

Position: Defender

DoB: 19 September 1990

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

England Debut: 13 June 2017

Kyle Walker

Position: Defender

DoB: 28 May 1990

Current Club: Manchester City

England Debut: 12 November 2011

Danny Rose

Position: Defender

DoB: 02 July 1990

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

England Debut: 26 March 2016

Fabian Delph

Position: Defender

DoB: 21 November 1989

Current Club: Manchester City

England Debut: 03 September 2013

Harry Maguire

Position: Defender

DoB: 05 March 1993

Current Club: Leicester City

England Debut: 08 October 2017

Phil Jones

Position: Defender

DoB: 21 February 1992

Current Club: Manchester United

England Debut: 07 October 2011

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Position: Defender

DoB: 07 October 1998

Current Club: Liverpool FC

Who are England’s World Cup 2018 midfielders?

Eric Dier

Position: Midfielder

DoB: 15 January 1994

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

England Debut: 13 November 2015

Jesse Lingard

Position: Midfielder

DoB: 15 December 1992

Current Club: Manchester United

England Debut: 08 October 2016

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Position: Midfielder

DoB: 23 January 1996

Current Club: Chelsea

England Debut: 10 November 2017

Jordan Henderson

Position: Midfielder

DoB: 17 June 1990

Current Club: Liverpool FC

England Debut: 17 November 2010

Dele Alli

Position: Midfielder

DoB: 11 April 1996

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur FC

England Debut: 09 October 2015

Who are England’s World Cup 2018 forwards?

Danny Welbeck

Position: Forward

DoB: 26 November 1990

Current Club: Arsenal FC

England Debut: 29 March 2011

Jamie Vardy

Position: Forward

DoB: 11 January 1987

Current Club: Leicester City FC

England Debut: 07 June 2015

Harry Kane

Position: Forward

DoB: 28 July 1993

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur FC

England Debut: 27 March 2015

Marcus Rashford

Position: Forward

DoB: 31 October 1997

Current Club: Manchester United FC

England Debut: 27 May 2016

Raheem Sterling

Position: Forward

DoB: 08 December 1994

Current Club: Manchester City FC

England Debut: 14 November 2012

Who are England’s World Cup 2018 goalkeepers?

Jack Butland

Position: Goalkeeper

DoB: 10 March 1993

Current Club: Stoke City FC

England Debut: 15 August 2012

Jordan Pickford

Position: Goalkeeper

DoB: 07 March 1994

Current Club: Everton FC

England Debut: 10 November 2017

Nick Pope

Position: Goalkeeper

DoB: 19 April 1992

Current Club: Burnley FC