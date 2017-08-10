Facebook takes on TV and YouTube with new video platform

The social network is looking to produce original content on its new 'Watch' tab

Facebook has launched a new video platform that offers original content from the social media giants.

The new ‘Watch’ tab is designed to let users discover new video content from outside of their newsfeed, create watchlists and follow shows created by selected artists and brands, including Facebook itself.

The tab will feature personalised recommendation for shows, as well as “Most Talked About,” “What’s Making People Laugh” and “Shows Your Friends Are Watching.”

Although the shows are likely to be longer than the fairly short videos available on the network currently, Facebook will keep the same tools to comment and interact with the content.

“Watching a show doesn’t have to be passive,” said the company’s founder Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

“It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things.”

So, what shows are on offer? Here’s the full list of what to expect:

– Tastemade’s Kitchen Little – This cooking show sees kids watch a how-to recipe video, then instruct a pro chef how to make the dish with comedic results

– Major League Baseball – The MLB will broadcast one game a week live on Facebook

– Major League Baseball “12:25 Live” – A comedic look at baseball with help from the fans

– Mike Rowe – Rowe finds people who’ve done great things for their community and gives them a special experience in return

– Nas Daily – Vlogger Nas makes videos with his biggest friends each day

– Gabby Bernstein – Motivational speaker and author answers fans’ life questions in live and recorded segments

– A&E’s “Bae or Bail:” – Reality TV game show where couples face their fears and see who runs

– All Def Digital’s “Inside the Office” – A look inside the office life at Russel Simmons’ hip-hop media empire

– Billboard’s “How it Went Down” – A documentary series of musicians sharing crazy stories

– David Lopez’s “My Social Media Life” – A reality show about the social media star’s life

– Golden State Warriors’ “Championship Rewind” – A behind-the-scenes look at the Bay Area’s NBA championship 2016-2017 season

– Univision Deportes’ “Liga MX” – Live coverage of LigaMX soccer (yup, scoccer) matches

– National Geographic’s “We’re Wired that Way:” – Mini-documentaries about weird quirks of humanity like songs you can’t get out of your head

– National Geographic’s “Safari Live” – Watch live safaris led by National Geographic’s guides

– NASA’s “Science @ NASA” – Explore science topics in quick four to five-minute episodes

– NBA’s “WNBA All-Access” – A behind the scenes show with women’s basketball stars

– The Dodo’s “Comeback Kids: Animal Edition” features determined animals facing difficult conditions or challenges meet people who refuse to give up on them.

– Tommy Mac – A master woodworker gives live tutorials on how to make furniture

It might not surprise you to learn that the above is mainly aimed at US audiences. The service will be available to some American users from today, with the Watch tab rolled out worldwide at a later date.