Are Daniel Craig and Adele both returning to James Bond?

Despite saying he would "rather slash my wrists than play James Bond again", it looks like Daniel could be coming back after all

When Daniel Craig said that he would rather “slash my wrists” than come back for another James Bond movie, it looked like the biggest and most public way of handing in a letter of resignation.

Now surprisingly, and seemingly against all the odds, it actually looks like Craig is going to return for the next movie in the franchise – and Adele is even reportedly being lined up to perform another title song for the-as-yet-untitled-Bond 25.

According to The Mirror, longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly working hard behind the scenes to secure both big names for the new movie.

A source involved in the project said: “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners.

“It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Broccoli is said to be “talking the singer round” and is “determined” to secure her for the next film.

In an explosive interview in 2015, Craig revealed that if he were to sign up to do another Bond film it would “only be for the money”, that it was “a drag” having to be in peak physical condition for the role and when he was asked which actor he would like to see take on the character next he said “I don’t give a f**k”.

It seems like a lot can change in two years.

