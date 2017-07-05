Ken Loach says Brexit will cause problems for filmmakers

The director of I, Daniel Blake warns that if free movement of people stops then producers might “just not bother” making co-productions with EU countries

Ken Loach, the director of socio-political films such as I, Daniel Blake and Kes, has expressed concerns that Brexit will cause difficulties for filmmakers working on co-productions with EU countries.

Speaking at the Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where he received a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema, Loach told The Hollywood Reporter: “Our co-production deals depend on workers from other countries coming to [the UK] to work on our films.”

He added that “if free movements stops” then producers and distributors would “just not bother” with making co-productions.

Loach believes that the European Film Academy – an independent body of film professionals that is not part of the EU – could have a part to play “in negotiating easy movement of people for film co-production”.

Others have also warned about the negative impact Brexit could have on filmmakers. Eric Fellner, the boss of one of the UK’s biggest production companies Working Title, last year told Radio Times that Brexit is “going to cause real problems” for the British film industry.

“I don’t know whether there’s going to be such a good exchange of ideas on a global basis if we are insular,” he said.

