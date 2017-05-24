Accessibility Links

Andrew Neil’s BBC interview with Lib Dem leader Tim Farron pulled after Manchester terror attack

Due to the suspension of political campaigning, The One Show will take its place

UPDATE: The BBC has released new times for the General Election 2017 Andrew Neil interviews. See them here

A planned interview of Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron by Andrew Neil on BBC1 this evening has been cancelled, following the decision by political party leaders to suspend campaigning after the terrorist attack on Manchester earlier this week.

Instead, The One Show will make a return to the airwaves, with The Andrew Neil Interview pulled from the schedules until further notice, along with a Party Election Broadcast by the Labour Party.

“Tonight’s Andrew Neil Interview with Tim Farron will not go ahead as planned whilst election campaigning is suspended,” a BBC spokesperson said.

It’s understood that the interview may be rescheduled when campaigning has been restarted, with the BBC taking a decision at a later time depending on circumstances.

An interview scheduled with UKIP leader Paul Nuttall was similarly cancelled yesterday.

The new schedule for tonight is as follows:

1800: BBC NEWS & WEATHER

1845 (1830):  REGIONAL NEWS

1915: THE ONE SHOW, followed by the News Update

2000: SHOP WELL FOR LESS? – as billed

