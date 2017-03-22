First Dates’ Fred Sirieix wasn’t asked to do US version of the Channel 4 show

We can’t imagine any First Dates without Maître d’ Fred Sirieix, but the American incarnation of the hit dating programme doesn’t feature our favourite matchmaker.

Advertisement

Asked whether he was asked to be involved in the show, Sirieix said, “No, it wasn’t something that we discussed but we’ll see what happens in the future. You never know.”

Produced by Ellen De Generes and narrated by Drew Barrymore, the American show is set to premiere in April.

“I haven’t seen it yet,” Sirieix added. “Drew Barrymore is doing the voiceover which I think is going to be very interesting. I’m looking forward to seeing it because everything in America is bigger, better, stronger so I want to see what they’ve done and if they’ve got the magic that we’ve got here in the UK.”

Meanwhile, he also hinted at more First Dates Hotel. “There may be another First Dates Hotel this year,” he coyly told us. “We’re not sure. But maybe.”

It also might come as a surprise to learn that when he’s not filming the show, he still works in a restaurant called Galvin at Windows in London.

“My restaurant is just up the road there,” he told us. “I’ve just come down from there now and that’s what I do every day! If you want to see me, come there! We have guests who also happened to watch TV and see me, so it’s a plus for the restaurant in that sense, but I don’t have a queue of people wanting my autograph in the restaurant…thank God!”

Advertisement

That might change now we’ve told everyone where he works…