What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about X Factor Disco Week on ITV

This week’s theme on The X Factor is… Louis Loves!

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s episode…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The live show will kick off at 8pm on ITV

And the results?

One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm once the results of the public vote are counted.

Who is singing what in Louis Loves week?

Matt Terry – Little Mix’s Secret Love Song, PT and Sia’s Alive.

Emily Middlemas – Britney Spears’ Toxic and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s Human.

Honey G – Can’t Touch This / Super Freak (MC Hammer / Rick James)  and Push It / Black Beatles (Salt-N-Pepa / Rae Sremmurd).

Saara Aalto – ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All and Diamonds are Forever and Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend (Shirley Bassey / Marilyn Monroe).

5 After Midnight – Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Sorry/ One Dance (Justin Bieber/ Drake)

The X Factor 2016: Meet all the live acts

Nicole Scherzinger’s Boys

Freddy Parker

Matt Terry

Ryan Lawrie

Simon Cowell’s Girls

Emily Middlemas

Gifty Louise

Samantha Lavery

Louis Walsh’s Groups

5 After Midnight

Bratavio

Four of Diamonds

Sharon Osbourne’s Overs

Honey G

Relley C

Saara Aalto

All about The X Factor

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

