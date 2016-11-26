What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about X Factor Disco Week on ITV

This week’s theme on The X Factor is… Louis Loves!

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s episode…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The live show will kick off at 8pm on ITV.

And the results?

One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm once the results of the public vote are counted.

Who is singing what in Louis Loves week?

Matt Terry – Little Mix’s Secret Love Song, PT and Sia’s Alive.

Emily Middlemas – Britney Spears’ Toxic and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s Human.

Honey G – Can’t Touch This / Super Freak (MC Hammer / Rick James) and Push It / Black Beatles (Salt-N-Pepa / Rae Sremmurd).

Saara Aalto – ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All and Diamonds are Forever and Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend (Shirley Bassey / Marilyn Monroe).

5 After Midnight – Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Sorry/ One Dance (Justin Bieber/ Drake)

