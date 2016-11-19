Week eight: who finished top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard?

It was a night of three tens and an internet-breaking salsa - who's sitting pretty on the Strictly leaderboard at the end of week 8?

The dancers have performed, the scores are in and Strictly viewers have an anxious wait ahead of the dreaded Dance Off and elimination!

Danny Mac and his partner Oti Mabuse danced away with the highest score of the night, nabbing two 10s from Bruno and Len for their Argentine Tango.

Score Points Danny & Oti 38 8 Louise & Kevin

37 7 Claudia & AJ 36 6 Ore & Joanne 35 5 Judge Rinder & Oksana 33 4 Daisy & Aljaz 33 4 Greg & Natalie 31 3 Ed & Katya 25 2

The pair were closely followed by last week’s leaderboard toppers Louise and Kevin, who charmed the judges with glittery Hollywood American Smooth to the tune of Big Spender.

But languishing at the bottom of the table were Ed Balls and Katya Jones, who stole the show with a stunning salsa set to Psy’s Gangnam Style.

Can they rely on the public’s support to lift them out of danger again? And if so, who will go? Tune into the Strictly results show on Sunday November 12th to find out.