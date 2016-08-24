Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
BBC1 to use drama expertise to tell real-life stories of African animals in documentary series Serengeti

BBC1 to use drama expertise to tell real-life stories of African animals in documentary series Serengeti

The six-part series will follow charismatic creatures, weaving together their different stories in the style of long-running drama serials

115922

An ambitious new documentary series will use the BBC’s expertise in drama to tell the real-life stories of individual animals living wild in Africa.

Advertisement

Serengeti aims to use “dynamic and compelling narrative techniques of long-running drama serials” to weave together multiple storylines following charismatic creatures – from warthogs to lions, mongoose to cheetahs – as well as specially designed spy cameras and drones that will get up close and personal in their natural habitats.

The Serengeti extends from northern Tanzania to south-western Kenya, taking in the Maasai Mara, and is home to numerous bird and animal species.

Advertisement

The announcement was made at the Edinburgh International Television Festival.

Tags

All about Serengeti

115922
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

A turtle in Blue Planet 2

Natural history programmes were almost an endangered species reveals Blue Planet producer

Blue Planet II whale

Blue Planet II wins NTAs special Impact Award

imagenotavailable1

BBC wildlife presenter Charlie Hamilton James contracts a tropical flesh eating disease

Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham

Put your questions to the Springwatch team

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more