BBC1 to use drama expertise to tell real-life stories of African animals in documentary series Serengeti

The six-part series will follow charismatic creatures, weaving together their different stories in the style of long-running drama serials

An ambitious new documentary series will use the BBC’s expertise in drama to tell the real-life stories of individual animals living wild in Africa.

Serengeti aims to use “dynamic and compelling narrative techniques of long-running drama serials” to weave together multiple storylines following charismatic creatures – from warthogs to lions, mongoose to cheetahs – as well as specially designed spy cameras and drones that will get up close and personal in their natural habitats.

The Serengeti extends from northern Tanzania to south-western Kenya, taking in the Maasai Mara, and is home to numerous bird and animal species.

The announcement was made at the Edinburgh International Television Festival.