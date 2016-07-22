Exclusive: Jack Whitehall looks dashing in new BBC1 comedy Decline and Fall

Whitehall joins BBC's new three-part adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s classic satire - and doesn't he scrub up well?

The comedian/actor/writer has joined BBC2’s new three-part adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s 1928 novel Decline and Fall.

In this exclusive picture we get a peek at Whitehall as Paul Pennyfeather, the novel’s hapless yet lovable protagonist.

“I am extremely pleased to be a part of this amazing adaptation by [Rev co-writer] James Wood,” Whitehall said. “I’ve been a fan of this book since I read it as a teenager and I just hope that I can do it justice.”

The Bad Education and Fresh Meat star will appear alongside David Suchet (Poirot), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager), Stephen Graham (This Is England), Vincent Franklin (Cucumber) and Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jeffries).

Filmed in over 70 locations around Wales, much of the action is set in a fictional public school in the Welsh countryside. The production marks 50 years since Waugh’s death.

Decline and Fall will air later this year