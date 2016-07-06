Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Here’s Karen Gillian wrapped in giant bubble wrap throwing herself down a slip and slide

Here’s Karen Gillian wrapped in giant bubble wrap throwing herself down a slip and slide

Immense levels of excitement as the former Doctor Who companion also teases a "new project"

112014

Karen Gillan has wrapped herself up in what looks like a giant roll of bubble wrap and thrown herself down a slip and slide and we all want to see it because it’s Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide wrapped in giant bubble wrap.

Advertisement

Did I already say that?

I mean, I’m not sure why I’m still talking, because all you really want to see is Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide while wrapped up in a giant roll of bubble wrap. 

I've got this all under control #santabarbara #slip'n'slide

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on


It comes as the Guardians of the Galaxy actress teases a “new project”, which may or may not be as exciting as Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide while wrapped up in a giant roll of bubble wrap. 

Advertisement

If she doesn’t post a follow up video of her popping the giant bubble wrap it’s an opportunity well and truly missed in our opinion. 

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

110451

Karen Gillan takes to Twitter as she finishes filming Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

110863

Guardians of The Galaxy director promises plenty of female action figures for the sequel

111082

Will Karen Gillan switch sides to play the hero in Guardians of the Galaxy 2?

111107

Meet the stars of Doctor Who before they were famous

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more