Here’s Karen Gillian wrapped in giant bubble wrap throwing herself down a slip and slide

Immense levels of excitement as the former Doctor Who companion also teases a "new project"

Karen Gillan has wrapped herself up in what looks like a giant roll of bubble wrap and thrown herself down a slip and slide and we all want to see it because it’s Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide wrapped in giant bubble wrap.

Did I already say that?

I mean, I’m not sure why I’m still talking, because all you really want to see is Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide while wrapped up in a giant roll of bubble wrap.

I've got this all under control #santabarbara #slip'n'slide A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT





It comes as the Guardians of the Galaxy actress teases a “new project”, which may or may not be as exciting as Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide while wrapped up in a giant roll of bubble wrap.

Just had an epic acting lesson!! Can't wait to tell you about my new project! — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 6, 2016

If she doesn’t post a follow up video of her popping the giant bubble wrap it’s an opportunity well and truly missed in our opinion.