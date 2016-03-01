John Oliver’s takedown of Donald Trump is just as epic as you’d expect
Meet Donald Drumpf
Unrelated note: Berlin in the 1920s had the most potent and vibrant satire scene in Europe. Anyway, here’s John Oliver making fun of Donald Trump.
Our main story was about Donald Trump. We can't believe we're saying that either.
Of course Oliver nails Trump – the man speaks like he’s a villain in Murder She Wrote, and Oliver’s attempt to rechristen the Republican frontrunner as ‘Drumpf’ is inspired.
But the fact Oliver is having to address Trump at all – usually Last Week Tonight steers clear of the ins-and-outs of the campaign– is a sign, and really he’s singing a very funny, very pretty song for the choir. If Trump cared about you and people like you laughing at him, we wouldn’t be in this mess.