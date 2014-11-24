Sports Personality of the Year 2014: Rory McIlroy

Meet PGA Championship, Open and Ryder Cup winner Rory McIlroy, watch his personal sporting highlight and find out who he thinks should win this year's award

FINEST HOUR Winner of the 2014 PGA Championship, Open Championship and member of Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning team.

WHAT THE COMMENTATOR SAID “Savour the moment. Tap it in. The champion.”

WHAT RORY SAYS

“When I got my hands on the Claret Jug, I realised how momentous winning the Open was. I grew with the Open Championship, it was one of the highlights of the year. I also remember breaking the course record as a 15-year-old at Royal Portrush, one of the best links courses in the world, and I guess winning the Open this year showed I hadn’t forgotten how to play those kinds of courses.

“What made it extra special was having my mum there. She studiously keeps herself away from the limelight normally. She’s so supportive, but she keeps herself beneath the radar. So coming onto the green at the end was a big thing for her to do, and massive for me.”

Who would be your Sports Personality?

“I’d be delighted to take the award, but just look at the year Lewis Hamilton has had. Look at Jonny Wilkinson’s contribution to rugby.

“It’s amazing to be in the company of so many like-minded people. I can’t pretend to understand every sport at every level, but I know what it takes to get this far: the hard hours trying to perfect what we do, as well as the sacrifice of our parents.

“I stood as a kid in the pouring rain in Northern Ireland and practised until I almost fell over! And it’s the same for everyone else who’s performed this year, whether it’s Lewis driving karts like a maniac or Jonny being an obsessive kicker. I understand that. That’s something that unites us.”

“I’m definitely aiming to be there in person on the night. I’m in America for a few days beforehand, but I should be back in the UK in time. Watch this space.”

