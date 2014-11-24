Add to that one Champions League winner, a super-middleweight boxing champion, a Formula 1 World Champion and an Open Championship-winning golfer.

That's a lot of champions from just one sporting year.

Check out the list below, and click on the names to see more about all the stars nominated this year, and find out who they think deserves to win Sports Personality this year.

More like this

Voting begins on the night itself, on Sunday 14 December. Voting details and numbers will be announced on the night, but you can register to vote online in advance.

Read more in this week's Radio Times magazine, available from Tuesday 25 November, and let us know what you think of the list in the comments below.

Advertisement

Finally, cast your vote early in our (entirely unofficial!) poll at the bottom of the page.