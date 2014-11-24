Sports Personality of the Year 2014: Lewis Hamilton
Meet Formula 1 Drivers' World Champion Lewis Hamilton, watch his sporting highlight and find out what he thinks of his winning year
FINEST HOUR Winning the Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship for the second time at Abu Dhabi.
WHAT THE COMMENTATOR SAID “Lewis Hamilton is the 2014 World Champion. He is a double world champion. He has achieved his goal. And the family can relax and celebrate and enjoy the moment.”
WHAT LEWIS SAYS
"I wanted to be part of something building and growing. I feel this is just the beginning. What this team has put together is something incredibly special.
"We've got great people in their right positions and me and Nico will continue to push the team forward. As will the boss of Mercedes, who has been so committed and building the best engine. These guys know just as much as I do, it's been phenomenal this year.
"It's really important the steps we take moving forwards to continue improving and I 100% believe the team will do that."
