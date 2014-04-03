Gogglebox ‘Posh Couple’ Steph and Dom “in discussions” with Channel 4 for own show

We’ve watched them watch telly, now sofa dwellers Steph and Dom could get their own show

Gogglebox B&B owners Steph and Dom Parker, aka the Posh Couple, could be getting their own spin-off show.

A source close to the show told RadioTimes.com that Channel 4 are “currently exploring options”, adding that Steph and Dom “are in discussions with Channel 4”.

No details on the type of show it will be have been released. Perhaps we’ll watch them sleep, have dinner or take their morning showers? Heck, if watching them watch telly works…

According to the Sun newspaper the pair may front their own chat show. No doubt with a heaving booze cabinet on hand to spice things up.

Given their experience as Kent-based B&B owners, perhaps the two could trip around the country telling people how to run their own establishments better. A bit like Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares meets The Hotel Inspector. Just with less Ramsay-style swearing and more lines like, “Well, it’s 12 ‘o’ clock somewhere…”

In fact, Just a show with Dom trying to figure out who TV presenter Christine Bleakley is would be enough to keep most of us entertained.

“Who’s Christine Bleakley married to? She’s married to Dec O’Connor and he’s 104! What? Wrong bloke? She WORKS with Des O’Connor, though?”

Would you want to see a Steph and Dom spin-off show? Vote below…

