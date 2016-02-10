Potty-mouthed mercenary-turned immortal superhero Deadpool may only have hit cinema screens in the UK today, but it’s already looking like there could be another adventure in the offing for Ryan Reynolds’s violent wisecracker.

According to the Hollywood Reporter a sequel is already greenlit, and will be brought to life by the first film's writers (Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick) alongside director Tim Miller, with Reynolds back in the lead role.