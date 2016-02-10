You haven’t seen the first one yet, but Deadpool is apparently already getting a sequel
The merc with a mouth has legs
Published: Wednesday, 10 February 2016 at 8:31 am
Potty-mouthed mercenary-turned immortal superhero Deadpool may only have hit cinema screens in the UK today, but it’s already looking like there could be another adventure in the offing for Ryan Reynolds’s violent wisecracker.
According to the Hollywood Reporter a sequel is already greenlit, and will be brought to life by the first film's writers (Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick) alongside director Tim Miller, with Reynolds back in the lead role.
Finally, it seems that after the failures of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds’ cursed superhero life is over. And in the end, all it took was some red spandex and a lot of dick jokes.
Deadpool is in cinemas now
