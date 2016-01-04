If you were saddened by the news that Will Smith’s character from the original Independence Day (Steve Hiller) won’t be returning for the follow-up due to his apparently badass death in between the movies, spare a thought for the actor himself.

Too busy to film the long-awaited sequel, Smith just had to watch as his alien-punching, cigar-chomping alter-ego was written out of the action. Apparently he’s pretty upset about it.