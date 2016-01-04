Will Smith is pretty gutted about the fate of his Independence Day character
Captain Steve Hiller, we hardly knew ye
If you were saddened by the news that Will Smith’s character from the original Independence Day (Steve Hiller) won’t be returning for the follow-up due to his apparently badass death in between the movies, spare a thought for the actor himself.
Too busy to film the long-awaited sequel, Smith just had to watch as his alien-punching, cigar-chomping alter-ego was written out of the action. Apparently he’s pretty upset about it.
“I was working on Suicide Squad during that time,” Smith told Yahoo Movies about the new film’s production. "Roland [Emmerich] and I had talked about it. The trailer looks really cool.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4QHfgOMVM8
He added: “I’m going to be sitting around with tears in my eyes when that one comes out… It was terrible when I found out my character died.”
More like this
It’s OK, Will – we’ll always have the tender memories.
Independence Day: Resurgence will be released this summer