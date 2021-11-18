When is it acceptable to start watching Christmas films? Cast your vote now

It’s a hotly contested topic: when is it acceptable to start watching Christmas movies?

Every year, relationships – romantic and familial – are put to the test by this one simple question.

So, are you an early bird, kickstarting your annual rewatch of Love Actually, Home Alone, Elf and the like in September? Do you appall your friends and family with your cosy Christmas viewing habits just as summer starts to wane?

Or maybe you’re more conservative when it comes to putting a time limit on the festive season, beginning the movie merriment in December and rounding it off by 1st January.

However you organise your Christmas viewing schedule, let us know by voting in our poll.

We want to know when it’s acceptable to start watching Christmas films: September, October, November or December.

Alternatively, you could go rogue and tell us it’s fine to watch them all year round!

Let’s come to a consensus once and for all (if, indeed, that’s possible), on when is too soon, when is too late and when is just right.

