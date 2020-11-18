Best Christmas movies on Disney+

December is just around the corner which means the festive film season is almost upon us! And for those with Disney+ subscriptions, there’s a whole collection of Christmas classics for you to get through.

From brand new releases such as Godmothered starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, to nostalgic ’90s throwbacks like Home Alone, Disney+ has enough films to last you all the way through until Christmas Day (and beyond if you’re a festive enthusiast all-year-round).

With so much to choose from, we’ve narrowed down your options and compiled a list of some of the best Christmas flicks available on Disney Plus – enjoy!

You can sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK. For more information on how to sign up, check out our guide to prices.

Godmothered

Disney

This upcoming Christmas film stars Jillian Bell (Workaholics, 22 Jump Street) as Eleanor, an unskilled Fairy Godmother-in-training who discovers that her profession is in danger. In a bid to show that fairy godmothers are still needed, Eleanor tries to help Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), a Boston-based news reporter whose wishes were ignored as a child and has since grown disillusioned with finding “happily ever after”.

Arrives on Disney+ on December 4th.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

This 2018 reimagining of The Nutcracker follows Clara (Mackenzie Foy), a Victorian child whose mysterious gift, left to her by her late mother, leads her on a journey to four secret magical realms, where she must use her greatest strength to restore peace throughout the land. Starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, Matthew Macfadyen, Jake Whitehall and Omid Djalili.

Watch on Disney+ now.

The Santa Clause

Disney

The Santa Clause stars Toy Story’s Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who discovers that the real Santa has fallen off his roof on Christmas Eve and becomes the next Father Christmas after holding the reigns of the magical sleigh. As he begins to transform into old Saint Nick, Scott is tasked with convincing a world of disbelievers, including himself, that Santa Claus really does exist.

Watch on Disney+ now.

Noelle

Disney

Over at the North Pole, Kris Kringle’s daughter Noelle (Anna Kendrick) is full of Christmas spirit, but wishes she had more responsibilities, like her brother Nick (Bill Hader), who is about to take over for their father at Christmas. But when an overwhelmed Nick flees with the reindeer, Noelle must find him in time for the big day. Starring Shirley MacLaine, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Ron Funches and Julie Hagerty.

Arrives on Disney+ on 27th November

Santa Clause 2

Disney

In this follow-up to Disney’s 1994 Christmas comedy, Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin, who’s happily been Santa for a successful eight years but now faces a new challenge – if he doesn’t get married by Christmas Eve, he’ll stop being Santa forever. Starring Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz, Spencer Breslin, Molly Shannon, Kevin Pollak and Aisha Tyler.

Watch on Disney + now.

Home Alone

YouTube

This Christmas Classic stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old who is accidentally left behind when his family rush off to the airport on a festive holiday. While enjoying his new-found freedom, Kevin soon finds himself dealing with two clueless burglars who’ve targeted the house and have no idea what this booby-trapping child has in store for them. Featuring Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara and John Heard.

Watch on Disney+ now.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppet gang put their own unique twist on the Charles Dickens’ classic in The Muppet Christmas Carol, which stars the legendary Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. The cold-hearted money-lender, who orders his employee Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) to work on Christmas day, is taught an important lesson when he’s visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this musical comedy extravaganza.

Watch on Disney+ now.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

20th Century Fox

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is back in Home Alone 2 – but this time, he’s lost in New York. After losing his family at the airport and boarding the wrong plane, the tween finds himself sight-seeing by himself in the Big Apple before he bumps into some old enemies – Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), the notorious Wet Bandits. With Catherine O’Hara, John Heard, Tim Curry, Rob Schneider and Dana Ivey.

Watch on Disney+ now.

A Christmas Carol

Starring Jim Carrey as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, this computer-animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ story of the same name follows the bad-tempered businessman as he learns a well-deserved Christmas lesson. With Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes and Daryl Sabara in supporting roles.

Watch on Disney+ now.

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

Disney

Disney’s favourite mouse Mickey is delivering festive cheer in 1999’s Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas. As Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto get together to reminisce about previous Christmases, the film explores three wonder-filled stories about love, magic and surprises with an appearance from Santa himself. Starring Kelsey Grammer as the Narrator.

Watch on Disney+ now.

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Disney

The last instalment in the Santa Clause franchise sees Tim Allen return as Scott Calvin – aka Santa – as he invites his in-laws down to the North Pole for holiday festivities. However, when Scott discovers a way out of his “Santa Clause”, the mischievous Jack Frost (Martin Short) takes the opportunity to put a big freeze over the the North Pole and Scott must find a way to get his job back before Christmas is ruined for everyone. With Elizabeth Mitchell, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret and Kevin Pollak.

Watch on Disney+ now.

