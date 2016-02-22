We want to live in Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Pilot the Millennium Falcon and eat with aliens in this incredible attraction
Every Star Wars fan wants to live in that galaxy far, far away, and soon visitors to Disneyland will get the chance.
Harrison Ford gave a glimpse of "The Star Wars Experience" during a celebration of 60 years of Disneyland last night. It looks pretty incredible: set on an entirely new planet in the Star Wars universe, complete with marketplaces and cantinas. (That mermaid tank makes it look a little 1970s tiki lounge, but we can dig it.)
Also revealed were two new rides: one featuring a battle between First Order troops and the Resistance, and another that puts you in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon where you were born to be.
The park will be coming to both the original Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Work has started already, We don't know when it will be completed but once the ribbon is cut, we're going to move in permanently.