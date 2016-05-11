Watch James McAvoy shave his head for X-Men – with Patrick Stewart on Skype
No pressure James, no pressure
Ever since he signed up to play the young Charles Xavier with a rather healthy head of hair, X-Men and James McAvoy fans alike have been wondering when we'd finally see him become the bald Professor X.
Even McAvoy himself thought he'd be bald in First Class, and accidentally shaved his head for the role.
His big day finally does come in X-Men: Apocalypse, though. When the time came for him to chop off all of those luscious locks he had a pal on standby for support: Patrick Stewart.
The duo teamed up for a few scenes in Days of Future Past, so it was little wonder Stewart was eager to ask his younger self to send some of the spare hair his way.
We're digging the new look, James. Will we dig the movie?
X-Men: Apocalypse opens in UK cinemas on 18th May