The Oscars are fast approaching and we've found the perfect thing for bluffing your way through awards season: 87 previous best picture winners in one handy video.

They are all here. From the very first, Wings, to last year's Birdman, via 1939's Gone With the Wind, 1948's Hamlet, 1960's The Apartment, The Godfather (1972), Gandi (1982), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Forrest Gump (1994), Titanic (1997) and Gladiator (2000).