The Oscars are fast approaching and we've found the perfect thing for bluffing your way through awards season: 87 previous best picture winners in one handy video.

They are all here. From the very first, Wings, to last year's Birdman, via 1939's Gone With the Wind, 1948's Hamlet, 1960's The Apartment, The Godfather (1972), Gandi (1982), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Forrest Gump (1994), Titanic (1997) and Gladiator (2000).

It's brilliant for some speedy brushing up on the history of the Academy Awards, but it's also a pretty awesome watch.

The snippets of cinematic history showcase differing styles, techniques and technology, plus all those wild fashions, hair styles and the changing faces of our silver screen icons...

The 88th Annual Academy Awards take place on Sunday 28th February

