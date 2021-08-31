The Crown star Vanessa Kirby strikes new deal with Netflix to develop films exploring “the female experience”

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby has struck a deal with Netflix that will see her production company Aluna Entertainment develop and produce several new feature films for the streamer.

The partnership sees Kirby team up with former Film4 Senior Executive Lauren Dark to work on a range of films telling “high-end engrossing stories with universal appeal” that aim to “explore the spectrum of the female experience.”

Speaking about the deal, the actress said that she had long dreamed of producing and that Netflix were “the perfect partners”.

“They have been an inspiring creative home for me from The Crown to Pieces of a Woman and I am thrilled to be on this journey alongside them,” she said. “In Lauren, I’ve found a true ally and we are united in our ambition to explore stories that relate to the uncharted female experience.”

Dark’s time at Film4 saw her oversee development and production on a number of films including Florian Zeller’s Oscar-winning debut The Father, Rebecca Hall’s Passing and Prano Bailey Bond’s Censor.

And speaking about the new partnership, she said: “Vanessa is an extraordinary artist and I’m excited to be joining her and our new partners at Netflix on this journey. We share a passion for telling untold stories in their most ambitious and dynamic form.

“It has been an enormous privilege to be at Film4 for the past four years with such a talented and supportive team, alongside some of the very best filmmakers.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Vice President of International Original Films David Kosse, said: “Vanessa has delivered powerful and unforgettable performances as an actor and we know that she will equally captivate audiences with her creative vision as a producer. I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with her and the team at Aluna to bring their films to our members around the world.”

Throughout her acting career so far, Kirby has won a BAFTA TV Award for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in drama film Pieces of a Woman, and starred in a range of films including Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Hobbs & Shaw and The World to Come.

