The film picks up Scott McCall's story five years after the MTV series came to an end, and while some fans might be disappointed that breakout star Dylan O'Brien was unable to reprise his role as Stiles Stalinski, Posey has teased that viewers will find themselves in very familiar territory.

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has promised fans that the new spin-off movie – which arrives on streaming service Paramount Plus today – includes everything they loved about the original show.

"It's everything that you love about the TV show," he said. "I'm excited for [fans] to see how the characters interact with each other, I'm excited for them guys to see Jackson – Colton [Haynes], I think did an incredible job in this movie. Obviously, we have Allison (Crystal Reed) returning. I'm excited for them to see how that happens."

He added: "We've got Derek (Hoechlin)... if you loved Derek before, you're gonna love him even more now. And likewise, with all the characters, I think all the actors have done a great job of evolving each character and storyline and I'm just excited for fans to be back immersed into the world of Teen Wolf and escape their own reality for a little while."

With more than half a decade having passed since he last played Scott, fans might wonder if Posey decided to fill in the blanks of what had happened to his character in the intervening years – and the actor said he did try to come up with "an overall general sense of who he is now and where he's been".

He explained: "I didn't really come up with like, specific things – like for his 29th birthday he went to Chuck E Cheese, it wasn't things like that. It was like my own experiences of becoming an adult, you lose a lot of the teenage mentality tendencies, and you grow into sort of a more relaxed, more comfortable version of yourself.

"I just kind of really brought that home with Scott and used my experiences of who I am as an adult, mixed with what Scott has gone through, and crafted this new version of Scott."

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday 27th January 2023. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

