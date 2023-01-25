A number of popular stars from the series – including Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, and Colton Haynes – are all reprising their roles in Teen Wolf: The Movie , but there's one actor who is conspicuous by his absence: breakout star Dylan O'Brien.

More than five years after Teen Wolf aired its final episode, Tyler Posey is returning as Scott McCall for a brand new spin-off film on Paramount Plus – as he gathers allies old and new for a battle against a powerful and deadly enemy.

The Stiles Stilinski actor, whose other credits include the Maze Runner films and Love and Monsters, revealed last year that he was unfortunately unable to appear in the movie due to his packed schedule – but Posey has explained that the cast were sure to keep him in the loop throughout filming.

"He was extremely busy when we got started – he was working on like, I think 20 other projects at the same time," he said during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "He's the busiest person in the world.

"So we would either text or phone call after the first day, he would check in to see how everything was going. So we were extremely communicative the entire time – there's really no Teen Wolf without Stiles, so it's nice that he was still involved in some way."

As for his own return, Posey explained that it was " the easiest decision of [his] life" to reprise his role – revealing that he'd been waiting for the opportunity to make more Teen Wolf ever since the show ended.

"I've always wanted to do this character again and to play this role," he said. "You know, I was really fantasising and manifesting that phone call that I got for years. I always wanted it and was just very ready for that to happen, but I hadn't played Scott McCall for five-plus years, so I was wondering if I knew how to play Scott again - it made things a little scary.

"I was nervous because I wanted to do it justice," he added. "I wanted to give what the fans wanted, which was Scott McCall, such an iconic, unique character. I was like, 'Do I still know how to play this guy?' And I am super proud of how I played him. I've evolved him and he's different than he was, but he's still the same person – I'm really proud of how it came out."

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on Paramount+ on Friday 27th January 2023.

