Trolls Band Together soundtrack

"It was such a thrill, such a gift to the movie and to the world, and [it was] so much fun to be a part of that," director Walt Dohrn told RadioTimes.com of the comeback during an exclusive interview ahead of the release.

"We'd been working on the movie for a while with Justin, kind of talking about him pulling his experience of that in – he's got a very healthy attitude and we wanted to celebrate kind of the history of boy bands, but also have good fun with them, you know, poke fun a little bit."

He added: "So, as we were kind of working on that, we started pulling in boy bands throughout the decades, and I think Justin got really excited about this being the perfect time and an organic way to bring the guys back together.

"So he texted Gina, our producer, and said, 'Hey, what do you think about me getting the guys back together?' And then kind of our heads exploded, as we say. We said 'Sure. That'd be cool. That'd be cool!'"

Music plays a big part in the franchise, and Dohrn described the process of finding the right tracks as "complicated, but incredibly fun."

He said: "Just working with the music has been one of my favourite things, even though it's a challenge, especially our medleys which are so complex. It really starts with songs we like, at first it's like, what songs fit the narrative?

"And also working with Justin, like where would be a good place for an original to help move the narrative forward? But also, there are things like 'Would it be funny to have a song here? Does it help the comedy does it help the story? Does it help the mood? If it's a villain song does it have that sense of eeriness in a playful way?'"

The previous Trolls film was released right at the start of the first lockdown, and although it was a huge hit and gave families some much-needed entertainment at a tough time, Dohrn is delighted that the new one allows young fans to watch it on the big screen once again.

"There's nothing that compares to experiencing this with your community, with your family, or just everyone in the theatre laughing together and back into like dancing in the aisles," he said.

"In Trolls one, people really got up and danced. So that feeling – and I think even the quiet moments where you feel all connected emotionally to the characters.

"And we mix and build these movies to be so visually dynamic that you get immersed and transported into this wild and unique world. So I'm extremely excited that we're back in the theatres."

Read on to find out all the songs that feature in the soundtrack.

Trolls Band Together soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs featured in the soundtrack below:

Better Place performed by NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

performed by NSYNC & Justin Timberlake Perfect performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan Let’s Get Married performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches

performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches Watch Me Work performed by Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

performed by Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Vacay Island performed by Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor

performed by Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor BroZone’s Back performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick

performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick Lonely People performed by Troye Sivan

performed by Troye Sivan Hustle Dimension performed by Joseph Shirley

performed by Joseph Shirley It Takes Two performed by Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi

performed by Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi Mount Rageous performed by Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

performed by Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Better Place (Family Harmony) performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello

performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello Better Place (Reunion) performed by *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi

performed by *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi Family performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan 9 to 5 performed by Zosia Mamet

