After announcing surprise sequels for Toy Story , Frozen and Zootopia earlier this week, fans have naturally taken to Twitter to air their concerns, wishes, excitement and otherwise over the news.

It's safe to say that news of Disney's slate of new sequels has gone down with very mixed reactions.

During the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday 8th February, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news, saying: “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

But in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, the majority of fans have said that they think the Toy Story franchise should have ended after Toy Story 3.

Taking to Twitter, RadioTimes.com asked fans how excited they were for the fifth movie and while 15 per cent of voters said that they'd be first in line when it's released, 22 per cent said that they thought Toy Story 4 was the perfect ending.

That's compared to a staggering 63 per cent majority that stood firm in the fact that the third movie should've been the last in the franchise.

One Twitter user said that they weren't "at all" excited for Toy Story 5, saying: "Toy Story 4 was a good place to end. Disney needs to be working on new ideas."

Similarly, another user stated: "I found TS3 too dark in places and nowhere near as much fun as TS1 and TS2".

Most recently, Toy Story fans got to see new spin-off Lightyear, which came out in 2022 but underperformed at the box office compared to the original movies.

As for now, there have been no further plot, casting or release date details confirmed for Toy Story 5.

