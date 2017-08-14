Tom Holland is actually having a nap in this Spider-Man poster
Turns out sleeping on the job really IS an excellent idea... sometimes
Published: Monday, 14 August 2017 at 11:15 am
It turns out that Tom Holland is literally asleep in the best poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Unbeknownst to him – because he was unconscious – a quick nap taken by Holland led to a poster of Spider-Man lounging in front of a New York skyline.
"An interesting story about that poster is that is actually me asleep," Holland revealed. "That’s not part of the movie, that’s me in-between takes asleep."
"We were shooting this scene and I was just really tired that day, and I was just asleep on the floor, and the photographer took a picture. So when they made that the poster, I was like ‘What! What the hell, guys!"
And who can blame him? Fighting crime is no easy living.
