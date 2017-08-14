"An interesting story about that poster is that is actually me asleep," Holland revealed. "That’s not part of the movie, that’s me in-between takes asleep."

"We were shooting this scene and I was just really tired that day, and I was just asleep on the floor, and the photographer took a picture. So when they made that the poster, I was like ‘What! What the hell, guys!"

And who can blame him? Fighting crime is no easy living.