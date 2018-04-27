Once hotly tipped as the next James Bond, Tom Hiddleston has been impressing us with his on-screen performances for years.

As well as appearing in mega studio films like Marvel's Avengers Assemble, he’s worked with many of independent cinema’s most prominent auteurs, including Ben Wheatley in 2015’s dystopian drama High Rise, and Jim Jarmusch in the modern vampire tale Only Lovers Left Alive.