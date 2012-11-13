Owing to copyright concerns the widget below doesn't allow you to skip through track by track, but hopefully the fact that it's the complete OST will make up for that little inconvenience:

If you enjoyed Shore's score and you're after some more Hobbit music, check out Crowded House frontman Neil Finn's end credits theme.

More like this

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey will be released in British cinemas on Thursday 13 December.

Advertisement

The soundtrack is released on DECCA.