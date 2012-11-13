The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - listen to the complete movie soundtrack
Hear the whole of Howard Shore's stirring score to Peter Jackson's fantasy epic
Here's something to delight any Tolkien fans champing at the bit for the release of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - it's composer Howard Shore's complete soundtrack to the film.
Before scoring The Hobbit, Shore composed the music for Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and he builds on his work from those films here, reintroducing musical elements from LotR throughout the soundtrack alongside bespoke themes for new characters.
Owing to copyright concerns the widget below doesn't allow you to skip through track by track, but hopefully the fact that it's the complete OST will make up for that little inconvenience:
If you enjoyed Shore's score and you're after some more Hobbit music, check out Crowded House frontman Neil Finn's end credits theme.
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey will be released in British cinemas on Thursday 13 December.
The soundtrack is released on DECCA.