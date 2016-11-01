Snow White will follow Disney’s recent roster of live-action re-boots Maleficent, The Jungle Book and Cinderella and the upcoming Beauty and the Beast.

The movie will include new songs, with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who most recently wrote the lyrics for La La Land, attached to pen the new music.

Disney's original animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937 and was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale about a girl who hides in the forest in the house of seven dwarfs to escape her stepmother, the wicked Queen.

Snow White was Disney's first animated feature film and was one of the most successful animated films of all time.

There have been several other adaptations of the classic tale over the years, including Universal's more sinister take, Snow White and the Huntsman, starring Kristen Stewart.