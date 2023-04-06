The first CGI movie adaptation of Nintendo’s hit video game franchise follows the brothers as they join forces with Peach and Toad to stop the villainous Bowser and his plan for world domination, and boasts a stellar voice cast, with Chris Pratt leading the way as the titular plumber.

Forty years after the iconic plumbers first debuted in 1983's arcade classic Mario Bros game, Mario and Luigi are back on our screens in The Super Mario Bros Movie .

The new movie also boasts an epic score by composer Brian Tyler, with much of the music from previous games featuring – and yes, that's including the DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64.

Read on to find out the songs in the new Illumination-produced Super Mario Bros Movie.

The Super Mario Bros Movie soundtrack: List of songs in film

Super Mario Bros Universal

The official soundtrack for the movie has not yet been released to buy at the time of writing, but this a list of the songs that feature in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Battle Without Honor or Humanity – Tomoyasu Hotei

Mario Brothers Rap – Ali Dee

No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

L’Amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle (Habanera) from Carmen – Anita Rachvelishvili with Giacomo Sagripanti and Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale Della Rai

Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler

Attack! Fury Bowser – Daisuke Matsuoka & James Phillipsen (from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury)

PEACHES – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Take on Me – a-ha

DK Rap – Grant Kirkhope (from Donkey Kong 64)

Thunderstruck – AC/DC

Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black also show off their singing talents as Toad and Bowser as part of the Super Mario Bros Movie cast.

"I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros, which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing," Key previously told Variety.

“I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around.

"There was something about the timbre. I wanted it higher and higher and higher. And that’s where we ended up, and I’m really happy with where we ended up."

Talking about how he brought his musical talents to the film, Black previously told the audience at New York City Comic-Con: ​​"Bowser has a musical side. There's musical aspects."

Speaking about the new movie's soundtrack, Koji Kondo, who created the audio for the original game and dozens of Nintendo classics after, recently told CNET: "I wasn't involved at all with the creation of the music for the project, but I do think [Jack Black's] got a great singing style and a great voice.

"Every time he was singing [the song] it made me laugh."

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Visit our Film hub for more news and features, and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

