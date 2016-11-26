Suicide Squad’s sweary blooper reel is slightly more entertaining than the movie
Though we’re not sure if anything the Joker does is technically a “blooper”
DC villain team-up movie Suicide Squad divided fans and critics, but there’s one thing we can all agree on – it’s somewhat amusing to watch actors flub lines, fall over and drop things, so the blooper reel (below) is worth a watch.
Featuring such highlights as Will Smith’s gun expert Deadshot completely fail to load guns, Margot Robbie’s hair getting out of control and Jared Leto’s Joker doing something weird with his tongue (though to be fair, that might be less of a blooper and more of a “something Jared Leto was just doing”), it’s a minute-and-a-half version of the movie that we think everyone can get behind.
Plus, Will Smith finally gives us something resembling a message from the film, shortly after the demise of Jay Hernandez’ Diablo.
“When you’re nice to people,” he tells Boomerang (Jai Courtney), “they turn into giant fire skeletons for you.”
Truly, a moral that will stand the test of time.