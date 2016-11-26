DC villain team-up movie Suicide Squad divided fans and critics, but there’s one thing we can all agree on – it’s somewhat amusing to watch actors flub lines, fall over and drop things, so the blooper reel (below) is worth a watch.

Featuring such highlights as Will Smith’s gun expert Deadshot completely fail to load guns, Margot Robbie’s hair getting out of control and Jared Leto’s Joker doing something weird with his tongue (though to be fair, that might be less of a blooper and more of a “something Jared Leto was just doing”), it’s a minute-and-a-half version of the movie that we think everyone can get behind.