Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Mad Max: Fury Road lead Empire Awards nominations
The film awards ceremony voted for by the public will take place in March
For anyone annoyed by the absence of films people actually like to watch during awards season, The Empire Awards are always a nice contrast.
Organised every year by the movie magazine, the event honours a wider range of films than the Oscars or Baftas, including categories for sci-fi and comedy movies, and allowing the public to vote for their favourite films and performances of the year.
Mad Max: Fury Road leads the field with ten nominations in 2016, closely followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ nine nods.
Both films are up for Best Film, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy and Best Director, with acting nominations including Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) for best actress and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) for best female newcomer.
Other notable nominees include Jennifer Lawrence in the Best Actress category, though not for her biopic Joy (which earned her an Oscar nod). At the Empire Awards she’s hoping to triumph for her role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2.
More like this
Hosted by David Walliams, the ceremony will take place on 20th March 2016, and you can vote for your favourites here.
Empire Awards 2016 full nominations list
BEST MALE NEWCOMER
Abraham Attah (Beasts Of No Nation)
John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
Thomas Mann (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)
Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton)
Jacob Tremblay (Room)
BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Olivia Cooke (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)
Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation)
Maika Monroe (It Follows)
Bel Powley (The Diary Of A Teenage Girl)
Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2
Jurassic World
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
BEST COMEDY
Ant-Man
Inside Out
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Spy
Trainwreck
BEST HORROR
Crimson Peak
The Hallow
Insidious: Chapter 3
It Follows
Krampus
BEST THRILLER
Bridge Of Spies
The Gift
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation
Sicario
Spectre
BEST BRITISH FILM
45 Years
Legend
Macbeth
Spectre
Suffragette
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant)
Matt Damon (The Martian)
Michael Fassbender (Macbeth/Steve Jobs)
Tom Hardy (Legend/Mad Max: Fury Road)
Michael B Jordan (Creed)
BEST ACTRESS
Emily Blunt (Sicario)
Brie Larson (Room)
Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2)
Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road)
Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl)
BEST DIRECTOR
JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
Ryan Coogler (Creed)
Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant)
George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road)
Ridley Scott (The Martian)
BEST FILM
The Hateful Eight
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
BEST TV SERIES
Marvel’s Daredevil
Fargo
Game Of Thrones
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
This Is England ’90
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Big Short — Adam McKay, Charles Randolph
The Hateful Eight – Quentin Tarantino
Spotlight — Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
Steve Jobs – Aaron Sorkin
Trainwreck — Amy Schumer
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Inside Out
Minions
Shaun The Sheep The Movie
Song Of The Sea
The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Amy
Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief
He Named Me Malala
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst
Making A Murderer
BEST SOUNDTRACK
The Hateful Eight
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Sicario
Straight Outta Compton
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Carol
Cinderella
Crimson Peak
Mad Max: Fury Road
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Crimson Peak
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ant-Man
Jurassic World
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
BEST SHORT FILM
Kung Fury
Lava
Sanjay’s Super Team
Stutterer
World Of Tomorrow
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Crimson Peak
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
BEST GAME
Batman: Arkham Knight
Bloodborne
Fallout 4
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt