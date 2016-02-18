Mad Max: Fury Road leads the field with ten nominations in 2016, closely followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ nine nods.

Both films are up for Best Film, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy and Best Director, with acting nominations including Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) for best actress and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) for best female newcomer.

Other notable nominees include Jennifer Lawrence in the Best Actress category, though not for her biopic Joy (which earned her an Oscar nod). At the Empire Awards she’s hoping to triumph for her role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2.

Hosted by David Walliams, the ceremony will take place on 20th March 2016, and you can vote for your favourites here.

Empire Awards 2016 full nominations list

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Abraham Attah (Beasts Of No Nation)

John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Thomas Mann (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)

Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton)

Jacob Tremblay (Room)

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Olivia Cooke (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)

Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation)

Maika Monroe (It Follows)

Bel Powley (The Diary Of A Teenage Girl)

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

Jurassic World

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST COMEDY

Ant-Man

Inside Out

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Spy

Trainwreck

BEST HORROR

Crimson Peak

The Hallow

Insidious: Chapter 3

It Follows

Krampus

BEST THRILLER

Bridge Of Spies

The Gift

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

Sicario

Spectre

BEST BRITISH FILM

45 Years

Legend

Macbeth

Spectre

Suffragette

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant)

Matt Damon (The Martian)

Michael Fassbender (Macbeth/Steve Jobs)

Tom Hardy (Legend/Mad Max: Fury Road)

Michael B Jordan (Creed)

BEST ACTRESS

Emily Blunt (Sicario)

Brie Larson (Room)

Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2)

Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl)

BEST DIRECTOR

JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Ryan Coogler (Creed)

Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant)

George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Ridley Scott (The Martian)

BEST FILM

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST TV SERIES

Marvel’s Daredevil

Fargo

Game Of Thrones

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

This Is England ’90

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Big Short — Adam McKay, Charles Randolph

The Hateful Eight – Quentin Tarantino

Spotlight — Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer

Steve Jobs – Aaron Sorkin

Trainwreck — Amy Schumer

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Inside Out

Minions

Shaun The Sheep The Movie

Song Of The Sea

The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Amy

Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief

He Named Me Malala

The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst

Making A Murderer

BEST SOUNDTRACK

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

Sicario

Straight Outta Compton

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Carol

Cinderella

Crimson Peak

Mad Max: Fury Road

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Crimson Peak

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ant-Man

Jurassic World

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST SHORT FILM

Kung Fury

Lava

Sanjay’s Super Team

Stutterer

World Of Tomorrow

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Crimson Peak

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST GAME

Batman: Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Fallout 4

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt