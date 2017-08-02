Star Wars IX has a new writer in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jack Thorne
The playwright and acclaimed writer has reportedly been brought on board alongside director Colin Trevorrow for the upcoming Star Wars movie
After reimagining Harry Potter for the London stage, writer Jack Thorne is now set to take on the Star Wars universe.
The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright has reportedly been brought on board for Star Wars: Episode IX.
The script has been written by director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, but Thorne is being brought on board to make rewrites, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Thorne's work will be well known to British audiences: his Channel 4 drama National Treasure last year won a Bafta for Best Mini Series, and he has also written for Skins, This is England and The Fades. He's adapting Philip Pullman's fantasy series His Dark Materials for the BBC, and Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams for Channel 4.
Production is due to start in January 2018 for a May 2019 release, with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac all expected to return.