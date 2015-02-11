Star Wars fans pack your bags your ship has come in
Darth Vader is on board for a Disney sci-fi-themed cruise around the Caribbean
Forget casting rumours about The Force Awakens, Disney has just confirmed that a whole host of classic characters will be back next year – and will be going on a cruise together...
The 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy will sail around the Caribbean and feature a full day of Star Wars celebrations that include a deck party, Star Wars-themed youth activities, food and drinks, special merchandise, fancy dress and the chance to meet your favourite characters including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Stormtroopers and more...
Plus, lucky passengers will also get to see exclusive at-sea screenings of the Star Wars movies and the new Disney series, Star Wars Rebels.
Don't forget to bring your lightsaber, the Jedi Training Academy on board will show you how to move like Luke Skywalker.
We always knew the Star Wars franchise would stay afloat...
Disney Star Wars cruises will start sailing on January 9 and 23, February 6 and 20, March 5 and 19 and April 2 and 16, 2016, departing from Port Canaveral in Florida.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released in December 2015
