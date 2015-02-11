Plus, lucky passengers will also get to see exclusive at-sea screenings of the Star Wars movies and the new Disney series, Star Wars Rebels.

Don't forget to bring your lightsaber, the Jedi Training Academy on board will show you how to move like Luke Skywalker.

We always knew the Star Wars franchise would stay afloat...

Disney Star Wars cruises will start sailing on January 9 and 23, February 6 and 20, March 5 and 19 and April 2 and 16, 2016, departing from Port Canaveral in Florida.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released in December 2015

