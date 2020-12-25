Batiste, who is an acclaimed bandleader, spoke to RadioTimes.com about what he hoped to bring to the film with his music and explained how he hoped his compositions would complement the score provided by Reznor and Ross.

"I wanted to make something that had a really optimistic and melodic sort of feeling so people could hum the songs and sing the songs, and also have these chords that felt like the joy of life and joy of living encapsulated in these harmonies," he explained.

"And on top of that all that I was thinking of Trent and Atticus and their style of scoring for The Great Before and the Great Beyond and all of the different celestial aspects of the film, and trying to infuse these compositions with that on a subconscious level that kind of continued to evolve and grow.

More like this

"Then when the celestial aspect comes across even further, like when Joe gets into a flow state which we call 'in the zone' in the film, he's tapping into that celestial plane so then the music has to shift a little bit more, leaning to that side of things. So that was a spectrum that I created for myself."

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Batiste also revealed that the age range of the band playing his music stretched from 18-year-old to 95-years-old, something which he hopes comes across in the film.

"We had the great Roy Hanks who's 95 years old," he said. "He played with Louis Armstrong, he played with Charlie Parker, Charles Menzies, Thelonious Monk. This is one of the last creators of the music left on the planet and his vibration and his energy is on the score.

"And there are so many musicians like that, like Harvey Mason. I mean there's a list of musicians from aged 95 to 18 and I think that that is something that will be felt as well."

In addition to his compositions and the score provided by Reznor and Ross, Batiste also arranged a new version of The Impressions' "It's All Right", while R&B artist Cody Chesnutt wrote, produced, and performed an original song for the film, titled Parting Ways.

You can check out the full tracklisting below:

Overture – AJR

Brand New – Ben Rector

The Great Beyond – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Falling – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

The Great Before/U Seminar – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Jump to Earth – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Terry Time – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Joe's Life – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Portal – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Run/Astral Plane – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Lost Soul – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Meditation/Return to Earth – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Terry Time Too – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

22 is Ready – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Pursuit/Terry's World – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Betrayal – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Lost – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Ephiphany – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Ship Chase – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Escape/Inside 22 – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Flashback – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Earthbound – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Thank You – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Enjoy Every Minute – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Just Us – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Born to Play – Jon Batiste

Bigger Than Us – Jon Batiste

Collard Greens and Cornboard Strut – Jon Batiste

Joe's Lowdown Blues – Jon Batiste

22's Getaway – Jon Batiste

Apex Wedge – Jon Batiste

Let Your Soul Glow – Jon Batiste

Feel Soul Good – Jon Batiste

Looking at Life – Jon Batiste

Fruit of the Vine – Jon Batiste

The Epic Conversationalist/Born to Play – Jon Batiste

Celestial Spaces in Blue – Jon Batiste

Spiritual Connection – Jon Batiste

The Initial Pursuit – Jon Batiste

It's All Right – Jon Batiste

Space Maker – Jon Batiste

Cristo Redenetor – Jon Batiste

Danceland – Jon Batiste

Epistrophy – Jon Batiste

I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart – Jon Batiste

Blue Rondo a la Turk – Jon Batiste

The soundtrack is released in full on Friday 18th December ahead of the film's Christmas Day launch, on two separate albums: one with Reznor and Ross's score and the other with Batiste's compositions.

Soul arrives on Disney+ on Christmas Day 2020. You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.

Advertisement

Check out the best movies on Disney+ and best shows on Disney+ or, if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.