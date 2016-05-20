Sorry guys, John Boyega won't be joining the Black Panther movie after all
The Star Wars actor had been rumoured to join the Marvel universe alongside Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B Jordan
The internet got very excited earlier this week when it was rumoured that John Boyega would add another gigantic film franchise to his budding CV with a role in Marvel's Black Panther. But alas, it's not to be.
The Star Wars actor's agent, Femi Oguns, has taken to Twitter to refute claims that his client will join Marvel's Cinematic Universe, shrugging off reports that Boyega had met with studio bosses about a supporting role in the Ryan Coogler-directed superhero flick.
Marvel's latest spin-off is set for UK cinemas on 9th February 2018 and is expected to begin filming in early 2017 with Boseman confirmed in the lead role of Prince T'Challa of Wakanda. He's already made his debut, donning Black Panther's mask in recent Marvel hit, Captain America: Civil War, and will be joined in his stand-alone film by Hollywood stars Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B Jordan playing undisclosed roles.
And while Boyega won't be alongside them, the former Stormtrooper is certainly keeping busy. He's currently filming Star Wars: Episode VIII, before taking a role in the BBC's Watership Down and treading the boards on the London stage next year.