The internet got very excited earlier this week when it was rumoured that John Boyega would add another gigantic film franchise to his budding CV with a role in Marvel's Black Panther. But alas, it's not to be.

The Star Wars actor's agent, Femi Oguns, has taken to Twitter to refute claims that his client will join Marvel's Cinematic Universe, shrugging off reports that Boyega had met with studio bosses about a supporting role in the Ryan Coogler-directed superhero flick.