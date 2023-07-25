They Cloned Tyrone soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix sci-fi
The new film is packed with hit songs – including a reworked version of an Erykah Badu classic.
Although Barbie and Oppenheimer very much dominated the headlines, they weren't the only positively-reviewed films released last week – with the new sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone also arriving on Netflix.
The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as a trio who get drawn into a mysterious clone-based conspiracy, while Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier also have key supporting roles.
And as well as a number of big-name stars, the film also features a soundtrack packed with all sorts of hits, including a reworked version of Erykah Badu classic hit Tyrone.
Read on for the full list of songs featured.
They Cloned Tyrone soundtrack
The full list of songs featured in the film is listed below:
- Peeping Tom performed by Elyse “EAT” Thoms and Ter’ron “Fat” Ron
- Feelin Good performed by Saba & Uncle See J
- Nite and Day performed by Al B Sure!
- Constellation performed by Ski Mask the Slump God
- I Was Thinkin' performed by Reggie
- Saturday Love performed by Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal
- God’s Wheel performed by Teddy Walton & Project Pat
- Socks and Slides performed by Uncle See’ J and LB
- K.O.B. performed by FB Boochie
- I’d Rather Be With You performed by Bootsy Collins
- So Tired performed by Twelve’len
- Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough performed by Michael Jackson
- What I Say performed by Point 0 with Twork D, PPMG Niko Gramz
- I Want To Thank You performed by Alicia Myers
- Nuthin’ performed by Ayzha Nyree
- Nosferatu performed by Ben Kenobe
- Back That Azz Up performed by Om’mas Keith
- I’m Going Down performed by Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris
- Love Hangover performed by Diana Ross
- Where Dem Dollas At performed by Gangsta Boo feat. DJ Paul & Juicy J
- I Need A Hug performed by Ottie James
- Round and Round performed by FCG HEEM and Journee Belle
- Umi See performed by Uncle See’ J
- Winner Chicken Dinner performed by Big KRIT
- Mysterious Vibes performed by The Blackbyrd
- Drunk AF performed by PJ
- Sage performed by Shariff Earp
- Trial Time performed by The Last Mr. Bigg
- Chosen Don performed by P50 and Yung Herm
- I’ll Be Good performed by René & Angela
- Waiting On performed by Herm and Sleebo Slick
- Sheisty performed by Trinidad James, Kamaiyah Johnson, Hope Tala
- Who Cloned Tyrone performed by Erykah Badu
- W250 HZ performed by Uncle See’ J
