And as well as a number of big-name stars, the film also features a soundtrack packed with all sorts of hits, including a reworked version of Erykah Badu classic hit Tyrone.

Read on for the full list of songs featured.

They Cloned Tyrone soundtrack

The full list of songs featured in the film is listed below:

Peeping Tom performed by Elyse “EAT” Thoms and Ter’ron “Fat” Ron

performed by Elyse “EAT” Thoms and Ter’ron “Fat” Ron Feelin Good performed by Saba & Uncle See J

performed by Saba & Uncle See J Nite and Day performed by Al B Sure!

performed by Al B Sure! Constellation performed by Ski Mask the Slump God

performed by Ski Mask the Slump God I Was Thinkin' performed by Reggie

performed by Reggie Saturday Love performed by Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal

performed by Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal God’s Wheel performed by Teddy Walton & Project Pat

performed by Teddy Walton & Project Pat Socks and Slides performed by Uncle See’ J and LB

performed by Uncle See’ J and LB K.O.B. performed by FB Boochie

performed by FB Boochie I’d Rather Be With You performed by Bootsy Collins

performed by Bootsy Collins So Tired performed by Twelve’len

performed by Twelve’len Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough performed by Michael Jackson

What I Say performed by Point 0 with Twork D, PPMG Niko Gramz

performed by Point 0 with Twork D, PPMG Niko Gramz I Want To Thank You performed by Alicia Myers

performed by Alicia Myers Nuthin’ performed by Ayzha Nyree

performed by Ayzha Nyree Nosferatu performed by Ben Kenobe

performed by Ben Kenobe Back That Azz Up performed by Om’mas Keith

performed by Om’mas Keith I’m Going Down performed by Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris

performed by Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Love Hangover performed by Diana Ross

performed by Diana Ross Where Dem Dollas At performed by Gangsta Boo feat. DJ Paul & Juicy J

performed by Gangsta Boo feat. DJ Paul & Juicy J I Need A Hug performed by Ottie James

performed by Ottie James Round and Round performed by FCG HEEM and Journee Belle

performed by FCG HEEM and Journee Belle Umi See performed by Uncle See’ J

performed by Uncle See’ J Winner Chicken Dinner performed by Big KRIT

performed by Big KRIT Mysterious Vibes performed by The Blackbyrd

performed by The Blackbyrd Drunk AF performed by PJ

performed by PJ Sage performed by Shariff Earp

performed by Shariff Earp Trial Time performed by The Last Mr. Bigg

performed by The Last Mr. Bigg Chosen Don performed by P50 and Yung Herm

performed by P50 and Yung Herm I’ll Be Good performed by René & Angela

performed by René & Angela Waiting On performed by Herm and Sleebo Slick

performed by Herm and Sleebo Slick Sheisty performed by Trinidad James, Kamaiyah Johnson, Hope Tala

performed by Trinidad James, Kamaiyah Johnson, Hope Tala Who Cloned Tyrone performed by Erykah Badu

performed by Erykah Badu W250 HZ performed by Uncle See’ J

They Cloned Tyrone is now showing on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

